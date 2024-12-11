Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn are sued by the personal chef they fired
NEW YORK (AP) — Woody Allen’s former personal chef has filed a lawsuit against the filmmaker and his wife Soon-Yi Previn. In it, the chef, Hermie Fajardo, claims the couple fired him because he took time off to train with the U.S. Army Reserves and raised questions about his pay. Representatives for Allen did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment. The civil lawsuit accuses Allen, Previn and their home manager of violating the federal Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Act and New York labor law. It seeks back pay and other monetary damages.