2 Vietnamese police officials sexually attacked young women on visit to New Zealand, authorities say

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand officials say they have “no doubt” that two Vietnamese officials visiting the country sexually attacked two young female servers at a restaurant, but are unable to charge the men because they have already returned to Vietnam. New Zealand does not have an extradition treaty with Vietnam. Police say the incident happened in March while the men were visiting Wellington on official business. One of the women says New Zealand authorities should not give up on seeking to have the men returned to face charges.

