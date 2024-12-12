An Argentine tourist is shot in head in Rio after mistakenly driving into low-income community

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — An Argentine tourist has been shot in the head and chest in Rio de Janeiro after he mistakenly drove his car into a low-income community, police said. He was using a GPS device to make his way to the Christ the Redeemer statue, local media reported. Gastón Fernando, 51, was taken to Hospital Souza Aguiar, where he is in serious condition, according to firefighters who handled the case. Fernando was driving with his wife and daughter through the Morro dos Prazeres, a hillside favela dominated by criminal gang Red Command, when he was attacked.

