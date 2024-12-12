Skip to Content
Bill Belichick ‘always wanted’ to give college coaching a try. Now he will at North Carolina

Published 12:03 PM

New North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick said he had long been interested in coaching in the college ranks. But it had never worked out until now, as he takes over the Tar Heels program. Belichick led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles during a 24-year run there that ended last year. University trustees approved terms of a five-year deal for him Thursday morning before he held his introductory news conference on campus.

