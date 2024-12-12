Brazil’s Lula undergoes a second procedure to address bleeding inside his head

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has undergone a procedure to stop persistent bleeding on the surface of his brain, following an unplanned head surgery earlier this week, his doctors told reporters in Sao Paulo. The procedure was minimally invasive and successful, doctors at the Sirio-Libanes hospital said. The president is awake and fine, they said, and expected to leave the hospital and return to Brasilia at the beginning of next week. He will then be able to resume his activities little by little, they said.

