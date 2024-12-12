Coachella Valley Housing Coalition gets funds for new affordable housing in Indio
Two new affordable housing projects will be coming to the Coachella Valley.
The Coachella Valley Housing Coalition announced multi-million dollar funding for new homes in Indio on Thursday. The projects, a 100-unit JFM Villas Family Apartments and a 50-unit JFM Villas Senior Apartments, are slated to be built near Van Buren Street and Dr. Carreon Boulevard.
Amenities at the JFM Family Apartments include a 4,000 square foot childcare center, a community room, green spaces, and tot lots. The JFM Villas Senior Apartments will include a library, fitness room, computer center, and community room. Both developments will be designed with energy efficient features and modern finishes.
Construction is set to begin in May of 2025.