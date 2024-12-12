FTC sues largest US wine and spirits distributor, saying it discriminates against smaller stores

The Federal Trade Commission is suing the largest U.S. distributor of wine and spirits for allegedly discriminating against small and independent businesses. The FTC alleged in a filed in California on Thursday that Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits doesn’t give small and independent stores access to discounts and rebates that larger chains receive, putting the smaller stores at a competitive disadvantage. Miami-based Southern Glazer’s called the lawsuit “both misguided and legally flawed.” According to the FTC, Southern Glazer’s is one of the largest privately held companies in the U.S., with $26 billion in revenue from wine and spirits sales to retail customers in 2023.

