McDonald’s employee who called 911 in CEO’s shooting is eligible for a reward, but it will take time

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Up to $60,000 in reward money from the FBI and the New York Police Department’s Crime Stoppers program was offered for tips leading to a break in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. But although police and prosecutors moved quickly to arrest and charge 26-year-old Luigi Mangione in the Dec. 4 attack in Manhattan after a McDonald’s employee in Altoona, Pennsylvania, called 911 Monday, any rewards may take significantly more time to be released and might be less than the full amount after taxes and consideration of the role each tip played. Officials say they’re still determining who will get a reward or a share of one.

