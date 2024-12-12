One Class at a Time: Dedicated teacher serves as role model to deaf students 

Mireya Phlaum’s Deaf and Hard of Hearing Class has been awarded with the One Class at a Time class for the month of December.

Phlaum is connects with her students as she is also a part of the deaf community. "I want to do this because when I met my first teacher at Shadow Hills he was deaf," said Phlaum.

Her goal as a teacher is to empower students to grow and find their identity. “I have shared experience with them and I wanna be a good role model for them," said Phlaum. "I wanna help them succeed.”

Walter Clark Legal Group and News Channel 3 are proud to award this teacher with $777.77. "This Teacher is active in the community, helping people who have hearing impairment. She’s an outstanding teacher from all we’ve heard. We just wanted to contribute what she doesn’t have to help her students.”

