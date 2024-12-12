Rescue group saves 11-year-old girl floating alone in the Mediterranean for days after shipwreck

MILAN (AP) — A humanitarian rescue group says its sailboat plucked from the central Mediterranean an 11-year-old girl believed to be the only survivor of a shipwreck in stormy seas. The Compass Collective said the crew aboard their German-flagged sailboat heard a voice over the motors off the Italian island of Lampedusa early on Wednesday morning, and found the girl floating after they cut their power. She was suffering from hypothermia but otherwise in good condition, and was taken to Lampedusa. She told rescuers that she was from Sierra Leone and had been floating in the sea for at least three days. Some 45 people accompanied her in a metal boat that departed from Tunisia.

