Resources for unhoused people as temperatures drop and Palm Springs encampment ban continues

As the Coachella Valley's temperatures drop into freezing conditions overnight, the region's unhoused population is often left to fend for themselves against the elements.

But following the city of Palm Spring's encampment ban in July, it's now illegal for homeless individuals to sleep on the street if shelter beds are available.

