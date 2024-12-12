Small plane crashes onto New York highway, killing 1 person and injuring another

HARRISON, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities in New York say a small plane has crashed onto a highway in Westchester County. One of two people on board was killed and the other injured. The crash shut down trafficon Interstate 684 in Harrison at about 7 p.m. Video from the scene shows the damaged white plane against a guardrail in the center median, with emergency vehicles blocking all lanes of traffic. Gov. Kathy Hochul says environmental crews responded to clean up spilled aviation fuel.

