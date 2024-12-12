US says $365 million is available to install solar and battery storage systems in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy says $365 million is available to install solar and battery storage systems in homes and healthcare centers across Puerto Rico. Up to $190 million is available to Puerto Rico’s Housing Administration and a private company to pay for solar and battery installations in public housing common areas and subsidized, multifamily housing properties. Another $175 million is available for certain healthcare and dialysis centers. Thursday’s announcement comes as the U.S. territory continues to struggle with chronic power outages.

