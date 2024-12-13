Canadian government asks labor board to intervene in Canada Post strike as Christmas nears

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada’s labor minister says he’s asking the Canada Industrial Relations Board to order about 55,000 striking Canada Post employees back to work after a four week strike that disrupted mail service during the busy holiday season. Labor Minister Steven MacKinnon says if the board agrees the two sides are at an impasse, union members will be told to return to work until May, while an inquiry is launched to determine why the two sides cannot come to an agreement. With Christmas fast approaching there was no apparent movement at the bargaining table. MacKinnon had previously rebuffed calls for Ottawa to intervene, saying it’s up to the two sides to work out a deal.

