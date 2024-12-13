Notre Dame Cathedral’s reopening spectacle capped a stellar year for luxury house LVMH

PARIS (AP) — The reopening of Notre Dame was a solemn celebration of cultural and spiritual renewal. Yet for some, the historic cathedral’s revival also felt like a meticulously choreographed branding event from LVMH and other luxury conglomerates. Bernard Arnault, the lowkey billionaire behind luxury powerhouse LVMH and a key Notre Dame donor who regularly tops the list of the world’s richest men, was at the center of the celebration. He was surrounded by his family, the French president, the archbishop and clergy, and the unmistakable symbols of his luxury empire’s influence, including its brands Louis Vuitton and Dior. First lady Brigitte Macron held a conspicuous Lady Dior handbag.

