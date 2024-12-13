Two Virginia women who came to Congress on a mission prepare to leave at a critical moment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reps. Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton are hoping the electoral change they were part of in the 2018 midterms continues. The two Virginia congresswomen were first elected to Congress in 2018 after ousting conservative incumbents in two red districts. They joined 33 other Democratic female newcomers on Capitol Hill who ran for public office to push back against Donald Trump. A lot has changed. Wexton has decided to retire after doctors diagnosed her with a rare neurodegenerative disorder. Spanberger opted to leave Congress to run for governor of Virginia next year.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.