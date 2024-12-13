Union Pacific Railroad train burglars arrested

Riverside County Sheriff's Office is cracking down on a series of Union Pacific Railroad train burglaries in the Coachella Valley.

The Sheriff's Office released information on the burglaries on Friday, along with a photo showing the nearly $200,000 dollars worth of stolen items that have been recovered.

The burglaries date back to August 2024, in the area near Hammond Road and 68th Avenue in the unincorporated area of Mecca. At that time, they found items that had been removed from a cargo train, but the suspects had already left.

An investigation followed, and Deputies learned of more locations and separate crews involved in this series of train burglaries.

Between November 6th and December 10th, the investigation led Deputies to several locations where the stolen merchandise was stored, and five suspects were arrested.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing, and encourage anyone with information about the burglaries to contact Deputy Hernandez or Deputy Padilla at the Thermal Sheriff's Station at 760-863-8990.