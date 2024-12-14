After a 15-year pause in executions, Indiana prepares to put to death a man who killed 4

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials are preparing to execute the state’s first death row inmate in 15 years. Joseph Corcoran was convicted in 1999 in the fatal shootings of his brother and three other men, including his sister’s fiancé. If Corcoran is put to death as scheduled Wednesday it will be the state’s first execution since 2009. Corcoran’s attorneys have asked a federal court to stay his execution, arguing it would be unconstitutional because he has a serious mental illness. Indiana officials have refused to discuss how they obtained the sedative used for lethal injection. No media witnesses will be permitted under state law.

