Bolivia holds a divisive popular vote for its top judges, offering lessons for the region

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia is the only country in the world that holds elections for top judicial posts. Soon Mexico will, too, after former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador pushed through a highly contentious overhaul of the justice system in the face of mass protests. As Bolivia’s ex-President Evo Morales did when remaking the judiciary in 2009, López Obrador has championed the overhaul as a way to purge the corrupt elite and boost democracy. But apathetic Bolivians voting for judges Sunday say the elections have had the opposite effect, turning their courts from neutral arbiters into political prizes.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.