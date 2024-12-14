Cyclone Chido rips through French territory of Mayotte as it barrels toward eastern Africa

MORONI, Comoros (AP) — Officials say the French territory of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean has suffered extensive damage from Cyclone Chido. Other countries in mainland Africa are bracing as it roars toward the east coast of the continent. Mayotte prefect François-Xavier Bieuville says in a Facebook post on Saturday that “our island is being hit by the most violent and destructive cyclone since 1934. Many of us have lost everything.” French President Emmanuel Macron says he’s closing monitoring the situation. The nation of Comoros, a group of islands north of Mayotte, also is being battered by Chido as it heads toward Mozambique on the African mainland.

