Fighting in eastern Congo between army and rebels intensifies ahead of peace talks Sunday

GOMA, Congo (AP) — The army says fighting between the Congolese army and the M23 rebel group has intensified in eastern Congo in recent days ahead of much anticipated peace talks on Sunday. Congo’s army accused the M23 of killing 12 civilians earlier this week in villages of the Lubero territory in the eastern province of North-Kivu in a statement on Friday. Congo and the United Nations accuse Rwanda of backing M23. The intensification of fighting comes as Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame are set to meet Sunday in Angola, which has been mediating the conflict. It will be their first official meeting since last year.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.