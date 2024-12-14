Former Miami booster among those with sentences commuted by Biden

Nevin Shapiro, the former Miami booster whose rogue involvement with the school led to a massive NCAA investigation and significant sanctions against the Hurricanes, had his sentence for masterminding a $930 million Ponzi scheme commuted by President Joe Biden. Shapiro was among the 1,499 recipients of commutations announced by the White House on Friday. Federal records show that Shapiro, who was initially sentenced in 2011 to serve 20 years in prison and repay his jilted investors nearly $83 million, will be officially listed as released on Dec. 22. Court records show Shapiro has been on home confinement since 2020.

