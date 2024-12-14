Johnston’s game-winner leads Loyola Marymount past Prairie View A&M, 76-75

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Johnston led Loyola Marymount with 23 points, including the game-winning layup with one second remaining, and the Lions took down Prairie View A&M 76-75 on Saturday night.

Johnston shot 6 for 10 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Lions (5-4). Caleb Stone-Carrawell shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the foul line to add 17 points. Aaron McBride had 12 points and shot 6 of 8 from the field.

Johnston was fouled as he made a 3-pointer and hit the and-1 free throw to give LMU a 74-73 lead with 24 seconds left and Tanahj Pettway made two free throws to put the Panthers back in front with 2.8 remaining. Alex Merkviladze threw a inbounds baseball pass to Aaron McBride, who made a contested catch near the top of the key as he collided with a defender, tapped a pass to a streaking Johnston for a left-hand reverse layup as time expired.

Nick Anderson led the Panthers (1-9) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Prairie View A&M also got 18 points and five assists from Tanahj Pettway. Jordan Tillmon finished with nine points. The loss was the Panthers’ ninth in a row.

Loyola Marymount went into the half tied with Prairie View A&M 32-32. McBride scored 10 points in the half. Johnston led Loyola Marymount with 21 points in the second half, including their game-winner.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.