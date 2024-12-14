No. 24 UCLA fights back from a 13-point deficit in the second half to beat Arizona 57-54

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Tyler Bilodeau scored 17 points, Skyy Clark added 15 and No. 24 UCLA rallied from a 13-point deficit midway through the second half to beat Arizona 57-54 on Saturday.

UCLA won its eighth straight game, shaking off a poor shooting afternoon. Bilodeau was crucial down the stretch, making 6 of 12 shots on a variety of mid-range and post moves. Clark grabbed an offensive rebound with eight seconds left, was immediately fouled, and then made two free throws to set the final margin.

Arizona’s KJ Lewis missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Arizona opened the second half on a 21-6 run and took a 49-36 lead with 10:49 left after Jaden Bradley made two driving layups on back-to-back possessions. Bradley led the Wildcats with 12 points.

UCLA shot just 2 of 11 from the field and 2 of 6 on free throws over the first 10 minutes of the second half. But the Bruins slowly recovered and Dylan Andrews made a layup with 3:35 left to tie it at 52-all.

The longtime rivals met in downtown Phoenix as members of different conferences for the first time since 1978.

Takeaways

UCLA: The Bruins fought back in a gritty second-half performance. Bilodeau was fantastic down the stretch, providing some sorely needed offense.

Arizona: The Wildcats simply aren’t scoring very efficiently, particularly with preseason All-America selection Caleb Love mired in a shooting slump.

Key moment

Bilodeau hit a short jumper with 1:42 left to give UCLA a 55-52 lead.

Key stat

UCLA came into the game giving up just 55.1 points per game, which ranked No. 1 in college basketball.

Up next

UCLA hosts Prairie View A&M on Tuesday. Arizona hosts Samford on Wednesday.

