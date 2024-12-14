Takeaways from Blinken’s latest Mideast trip, possibly his last to the region as the top US diplomat

AQABA, Jordan (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been on perhaps his last Middle East diplomatic mission as America’s top diplomat this week. His aim was preventing Syria from spiraling out of control after the sudden ouster of President Bashar Assad. Blinken was one of several senior U.S. officials traveling across the region in the Biden administration’s final weeks amid deep uncertainty in Washington and abroad over how Donald Trump will approach Mideast. The primary goal of his 11 previous trips to the region since the Israel-Hamas war began in October 2023 was securing a ceasefire in Gaza. Now, suddenly, that wasn’t his priority and was being handled by national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who traveled to Israel, Egypt and Qatar.

