Filipino woman who was on death row in Indonesia will return home after almost 15 years in prison

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A Filipino woman who was on death row in Indonesia — and was nearly executed by firing squad in 2015 — was moved late Sunday to a female prison in Indonesia’s capital, from where she will be flown back to her home country. Mary Jane Veloso, who spent almost 15 years in an Indonesian prison for drug trafficking, was allowed to return home after Indonesia and the Philippines signed a deal on Dec. 6, after a decade of pleading from Manila. Veloso, 39, was arrested in 2010 at an airport in the Indonesian city of Yogyakarta, where officials discovered about 5.7 pounds of heroin hidden in her luggage. The single mother of two sons was convicted and sentenced to death.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.