Luka Doncic has triple-double with season-best 45 points in Mavs’ 143-133 win over Warriors

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Luka Doncic had his 80th career triple-double with a season-high 45 points along with 13 assists and 11 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat Klay Thompson’s former Golden State Warriors 143-133 on Sunday night in a second visit to Chase Center in just more than a month.

Thompson hit two late 3-pointers for seven total and finished with 29 points after the Mavericks lost 120-117 in his emotional return Nov. 12.

His former Splash Brother Stephen Curry had 26 points and 10 assists for Golden State in a game added to the schedule once the teams were eliminated from the NBA Cup. The Warriors lost by a point at Houston on Wednesday.

Dallas opened 14 of 19 to go ahead 39-18 before Draymond Green hit back-to-back 3-pointers. Green had season highs of five 3s and 21 points.

Takeaways

Mavericks: F/C Maxi Kleber sat out his third consecutive game, the first two with an illness and Sunday because of a fractured rib that coach Jason Kidd said may have happened in a game.

Warriors: New acquisition Dennis Schroder is expected to join the team Monday to undergo his physical and then practice ahead of Thursday’s game at Memphis. Coach Steve Kerr considers him a “perfect fit” to start alongside Curry.

Key moment

Lindy Waters III made a steal with eight seconds remaining in the third, Curry found Jonathan Kuminga for a one-handed slam to end the quarter with Golden State trailing 114-107. Andrew Wiggins then hit a 3 to begin the fourth but Golden State couldn’t make enough defensive stops.

Key stat

Doncic shot 16 for 23, making 9 of his first 11 shots with four 3-pointers on the way to 28 points by halftime.

Up next

The Mavericks host the Clippers on Thursday night. while Golden State is at Memphis on Thursday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA