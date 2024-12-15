Middle East latest: Israeli airstrikes target missile warehouses in Syria, war monitor says

A UK-based war monitor says Israeli airstrikes hit missile warehouses in Syria. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights called the early Monday attacks the “most violent strikes” since 2012. Israel has been pounding what it says are military sites in Syria after the dramatic collapse of President Bashar Assad’s rule, wiping out air defenses and most of the arsenal of the former Syrian army. The Assad family’s rule, which lasted more than half a century, collapsed just over a week ago following a stunning rebel advance, renewing fears of regional instability.

