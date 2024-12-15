Thomas scores 35, San Francisco beats Loyola Chicago 76-66 at MKE Tip-Off.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Malik Thomas scored 35 points as San Francisco beat Loyola Chicago 76-66 on Sunday night at the MKE Tip-Off.

Thomas shot 11 for 16 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Dons (9-2). Marcus Williams scored 11 points while going 3 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line and added five rebounds and six assists. Ryan Beasley went 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Ramblers (8-1) were led by Des Watson, who posted 14 points. Francis Nwaokorie added 13 points for Loyola Chicago. Kymany Houinsou also had 10 points and four assists. The Ramblers had won their first eight games of a season for the first time since they started the 1962-63 with 21 consecutive victories.

Thomas scored nine points in the first half and San Francisco went into halftime trailing 28-24. Thomas’ 26-point second half helped San Francisco close out the 10-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.