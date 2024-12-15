UC San Diego beats Idaho 80-56

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 21 points as UC San Diego beat Idaho 80-56 on Sunday night.

Tait-Jones had five rebounds for the Tritons (9-2). Tyler McGhie shot 8 for 18, including 5 for 11 from beyond the arc to add 21 points. Hayden Gray shot 4 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding five steals. The Tritons picked up their seventh straight victory.

Tyler Mrus led the way for the Vandals (4-7) with 20 points. Idaho also got 12 points and two steals from Kolton Mitchell. Kristian Gonzalez also put up eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.