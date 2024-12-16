EU seeks assurances about a peaceful future from Syria’s new leaders

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations want guarantees from Syria’s new leaders that they are preparing for a peaceful political future where extremism, Russia and Iran can play no role. The new leadership has yet to lay out a clear vision of how Syria will be governed. An interim government was set up by former opposition forces led by the Islamic militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. The EU and U.S. consider it to be a terrorist organization. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Monday that the bloc wants a “stable, peaceful and all-comprising government in place.” The EU could lift sanctions and send development aid if its conditions are met.

