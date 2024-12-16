Grassroots funding for Ukraine’s military declines as groups looks for creative ways to raise money

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Advertisements pasted along the sidewalk in Kyiv ask for donations to help fill financial gaps across Ukraine’s military. By scanning a QR code people can help buy anything from body warmers, to drones and armored cars for soldiers defending the nearly 1,000-kilometer or 620-mile front line. Grassroots funding for the military has a long history in Ukraine. But some charities are seeing a decline in individual donations in part because of the economic situation in the country. Nearly three years of war has had a devastating impact on Ukraine’s economy with millions now living in poverty according to the World Bank. The challenge of fundraising is leading some groups to look for increasingly innovative ways to raise money.

