Janiah Barker records her 4th double-double of the season as No. 1 UCLA defeats Cal Poly 69-37

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Janiah Barker had her fourth double-double of the season with 12 points and 13 rebounds and top-ranked UCLA led throughout in its 69-37 victory over Cal Poly on Monday night at Pauley Pavilion.

Londynn Jones and Angela Dugalic also scored 12 points in UCLA’s first home game since it took over the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Nov. 25.

Timea Gardiner added 11 points for the Bruins (11-0), who were missing leading scorer and rebounder Lauren Betts. The junior center, third in the Big Ten in scoring at 19.8 points per game, was sidelined due to a lower leg injury.

Mary Carter scored 11 points for Cal Poly (4-6), which has dropped four of its last five.

Takeaways

Cal Poly: The Mustangs were much closer in their second trip this season to Los Angeles. They lost 90-35 at No. 7 USC on Nov. 9.

UCLA: It is the second straight season and third time in coach Cori Close’s 14 seasons in Westwood that the Bruins have won their first 11 games.

Key moment

Annika Shah’s 3-pointer pulled the Mustangs within 25-16 early in the second quarter before the Bruins went on 12-2 run that included a pair of 3-pointers by Dugalic.

Key stat

The Mustangs shot 25.9% from the field (14 of 54) and were 2 of 15 in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Both teams return to action on Friday. Cal Poly hosts Seattle University while UCLA faces Creighton in the Invisalign Bay Area Women’s Basketball Classic in San Francisco.

