Mexico arrests more than 100 local police officers for various abuses and offenses

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in two states in southern Mexico have arrested more than 100 local police officers for various abuses and offenses. In the largest of the two incidents, 92 municipal police in southern Chiapas state were arrested after they tried to stop state authorities from assuming command of a police surveillance video office. Chiapas state prosecutors accused local police officers in the city of Comitan of using the video cameras to inform local groups — some of which are allied with drug cartels — about state and federal raids in the area.

