Nearly $19M in state funding approved for East Valley climate resilient communities project

Senator Alex Padilla announced that the Environmental Protection Agency awarded funding for 15 California projects, including a climate-resilient communities project in the eastern Coachella Valley.

Padilla's office said the funding comes from the Inflation Reduction Act as part of the Community Change Grants Program. The Community Change Grants Program addresses the needs of disadvantaged communities by improving resilient infrastructure against extreme weather events, and workforce development.

“Overlooked communities across California have struggled for generations with air pollution and unaffordable water and energy bills. The climate crisis has only underscored these vulnerabilities,” said Senator Padilla. “Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, we’re delivering millions in environmental justice investments to reduce energy costs and improve air quality, while developing climate-resilient community workforces.”

For the Eastern Coachella Valley project, four geothermal, solar-powered commercial greenhouses will be built with geothermal energy for cooling and heating. Additionally, a center for community development and resilience will have climate elements of solar and heat pumps.

Officials added that as part of the project, a tree nursery greenhouse will be built to propagate native tree seedlings for free distribution to Polanco communities.

The project also will build the Center for Community Development and Resilience (CCDR), which will integrate climate-smart building elements, such as solar and heat pumps, as well as green infrastructure.

The CCDR will serve as the new Polanco community headquarters for rural workforce development; Pueblo Unido will provide free workforce development opportunities in partnership with the University of California, Riverside/Extension.

Officials said the greenhouses will not only support hydropic farming but will also create 15 living wage jobs for newly trained in "Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) workers.

For more information on the other 15 projects, visit https://www.padilla.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/Community-Change-Grants-CA-12.24-2.pdf