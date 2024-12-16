Syria’s ousted leader Bashar Assad says he wanted to keep fighting but Russians evacuated him

DAMASCUS (AP) — Ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad says he had no plans to leave the country after the fall of Damascus a week ago but the Russian military evacuated him after their base in western Syria came under attack. The comments Monday are the first by Assad since he was overthrown by insurgent groups. Assad said in a statement on his Facebook page that he left Damascus on the morning of Dec. 8, hours after insurgents stormed the capital. He said he left in coordination with Russian allies to the Russian base in the coastal province of Latakia, where he planned to keep fighting but was evacuated to Moscow after the base came under a drone attack.

