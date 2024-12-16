Takeaways from Trump’s first post-election news conference

President-elect Donald Trump has held a wide-ranging news conference in which he took questions from reporters for the first time since winning the election. He said Monday that he would preserve access to the polio vaccine but equivocated on other vaccines. He pledged to look at bringing down the costs of pharmaceuticals and expressed doubts that his daughter-in-law might be Florida’s next senator. The event harkens back to his long-winding news conferences from his first term and is a stark contrast from President Joe Biden, who doesn’t often take questions from reporters.

