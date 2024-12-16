Trump says it was ‘stupid’ for Biden to let Ukraine use US weapons to strike deeper into Russia

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump says he might reverse President Joe Biden’s decision to permit Ukrainian forces to use American long-range weapons to strike deeper into Russian territory. Trump on Monday called the move by Biden “stupid.” He also criticized the current administration for not consulting him before the decision was made last month. With the loosening of the restrictions, Biden gave Ukraine long-sought permission to use the Army Tactical Missile System provided by the U.S. to strike positions deep in Russian territory. White House national security spokesman John Kirby pushed back on Trump’s criticism, noting that the decision was made after months of deliberation that started before last month’s election.

