A zoo elephant dies in Indonesia after being swept away in a river

GIANYAR, Indonesia (AP) — An elephant that lived at the zoo on Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali has been found dead after being swept away by a strong river current. Molly, a 45-year-old female Sumatran elephant, was one of two being guided by a mahout to a holding area outside of the zoo grounds through a river on Monday afternoon as part of their daily routine of mental and physical stimulation. The first elephant had made it across and Molly was in the river when the current suddenly increased due to heavy rain upstream, the zoo said in a statement Tuesday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.