‘Better than going to Disney World’: Fans revel in CFP debuts at campus sites

The College Football Playoff gets started this week with four games on college campuses. The opening round includes first-time participants SMU, Indiana, Penn State and Tennessee. It’s sparked a buzz especially among schools that haven’t been before. SMU fan Will Howard says the playoff game is better than going to Disney World. He says while anyone can take a trip to the Magic Kingdom, SMU fans never knew they would get this type of opportunity. SMU sat in obscurity for decades after receiving the so-called death penalty from the NCAA. And Indiana hasn’t been to a game this big since the Rose Bowl following the 1967 season.

