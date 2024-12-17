‘Dirty Dancing,’ ‘Beverly Hills Cop,’ ‘Up in Smoke’ among movies entering the National Film Registry

Nobody puts baby in a corner, but they’re putting her in the National Film Registry. “Dirty Dancing” from 1987, in which Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze mamboed their way into movie history, and 1984’s “Beverly Hills Cop,” which arguably made Eddie Murphy the world’s biggest movie star, are among the 25 films being honored by the registry, which is housed at the Library of Congress. The films span 115 years: From the 1895 one-minute short “Annabel Serpentine Dance” to director David Fincher’s 2010 “The Social Network.” Turner Classic Movies will host a TV special on this year’s movies Wednesday.

