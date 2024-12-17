Imperial Irrigation District planning to modernize infrastructure

In an effort to make sure service remains reliable, the Imperial Irrigation District (IID) Board of Directors passed a resolution Tuesday to modernize critical infrastructure by 2040.

The initiative aims to bring IID’s canals, power lines, and other facilities into "good or better condition," while ensuring no critical infrastructure goes beyond its useful life.

IID’s systems include over 7,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines, 3,000 miles of canals and drains, and facilities like the Imperial Dam and the All-American Canal.

IID studies show that within 15 years, over a third of IID’s water and power infrastructure and the majority of its general services and IT infrastructure will be at or beyond their designed lifespans.

The resolution outlines paying for the modernizations through state and federal grants, loans, and bonds, while maintaining reserves to minimize how much customers will need to contribute.