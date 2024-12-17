Indiana shrouds executions in secrecy, defying long tradition of public oversight

Executions have historically been carried out with at least some public scrutiny, from public hangings in the town square to lethal injections in prisons witnessed by journalists. That will not be the case early Wednesday morning in Indiana, when state prison officials are set to put Joseph Corcoran to death by lethal injection without any independent witnesses. The unusual secrecy is a result of state laws shielding information about the death penalty. Some First Amendment advocates and death penalty experts say the lack of transparency during the gravest of government punishments is alarming. They say media witnesses play a crucial role by providing the public with firsthand and factual accounts of executions.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.