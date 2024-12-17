Lowry scores late goal to help Winnipeg Jets top San Jose Sharks 4-3

Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Adam Lowry scored the winning goal with just over a minute left in regulation, Kyle Connor had two goals, and the Winnipeg Jets rallied from a third-period deficit to beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Gabriel Vilardi, with three assists, and Mark Scheifele, with a goal and two assists, each added three points for the NHL’s top team.

Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist for San Jose, and Fabian Zetterlund and Macklin Celebrini each added a goal.

Lowry scored his ninth goal at 18:47 of the third period off assists from Dylan DeMelo and Mason Appleton.

The Jets trailed 3-2 midway through the third when Connor scored his 19th goal on a power play.

Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck had 32 saves and Alexandar Georgiev turned back 29 shots for San Jose.

Takeaways

Winnipeg came to life late, surviving a scare to win for the fifth time in seven games. The Jets lead the NHL with 33 wins and 47 points.

San Jose lost for the fifth time in six games, but the Sharks played inspired hockey against an elite team after coming out flat in the first period.

Key moment

San Jose appeared to be on its way to shocking the league’s best team when Connor turned the momentum around with his second goal of the game at 11:56 of the third.

Key stat

500: Winnipeg defenseman Neal Pionk reached the 500-game plateau on Tuesday. The 29-year-old is in his eighth NHL season.

Up Next

Winnipeg plays at Anaheim on Wednesday night, and San Jose plays host to Colorado on Thursday night.

