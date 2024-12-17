MLB study: Velocity, max efforts likely causing pitching injuries; rule changes should be considered

NEW YORK (AP) — A yearlong study by Major League Baseball has concluded rising velocities, pitch shaping and emphasis on maximum effort are the likely causes of the vast increase in pitcher injuries and recommended exploring rules changes to address the problem. The 62-page report says the trends extend to high school and youth baseball because of the incentive to get noticed by professional scouts. The study says there is no evidence linking the pitch clock to injuries. Illustrated with 26 tables of data, the report was based on interviews with more than 200 people that included players, front office executives and orthopedic surgeons.

