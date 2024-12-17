Texas jailer dies after being physically assaulted by inmate

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a detention officer at a Texas jail has died after being physically assaulted by an inmate while returning the man to his cell. Twenty-eight-year-old Isaiah Patrick Bias was assaulted Monday afternoon at the Ellis County jail in Waxahachie, south of Dallas. Sheriff Brad Norman said during a Tuesday news conference that 45-year-old Arron Semeion Thompson has been charged with capital murder in Bias’ death. Bias worked for the sheriff’s office for over six years.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.