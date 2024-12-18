Flu cases surge, hospitals face long wait times

There's an uptick in Influenza cases in Riverside County.

Coachella Valley health officials are reporting long wait times in hospitals and clinics.

"We've seen a significant increase in Influenza A," David Romness, MD Eisenhower Health said.

Many patients said they're searching for alternatives.

Health officials recommend using telehealth services or visiting urgent care for mild symptoms to avoid overcrowded emergency rooms.

"If you're relatively healthy, you just have fever, body aches or you want to be tested for influenza, the urgent care is appropriate," Romness said. "If you maybe have a little bit of dehydration, but you're still able to keep fluids down, then it's appropriate the urgent care."

He said severe symptoms, like difficulty breathing, should prompt immediate medical attention.

"Probably be better off being seen in the emergency department because we have the ability there to do more testing."

Doctors recommend flu shots, handwashing and masking to prevent illness.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more on how to navigate long waits and still get care.