NATO leader says he wants to put Ukraine in a position of strength for any peace talks with Russia

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO’s secretary-general says he wants to discuss ways to put Ukraine in a position of strength for any future peace talks with Russia during a meeting Wednesday with Ukraine’s president and a small number of European leaders. But Mark Rutte appeared frustrated at growing speculation in NATO capitals about when those peace talks might start and whether European peacekeepers would be involved. He says that speaking publicly about it plays into the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and that the terms of any talks should be up to Ukraine, Russia and any others at the negotiating table.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.