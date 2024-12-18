Pakistan denounces US sanctions on its missile program as biased and putting regional peace at risk
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has denounced U.S. sanctions on its ballistic missile program as biased and putting regional peace at risk. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday that the “discriminatory” sanctions not only undermine the credibility of non-proliferation regimes but also endanger regional and international peace and security. The sanctions freeze any U.S. property belonging to sanctioned businesses and bar Americans from doing business with them. Analysts say Pakistan’s nuclear and missile program is primarily aimed at countering threats from neighboring India.