Researcher: North Korea can produce ballistic missiles for Russia to use against Ukraine in months

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — North Korea demonstrated this year that it could produce ballistic missiles and supply them to Russia for use against Ukraine in a matter of months. That’s according to the head of a research organization that traces weapons used in the war. Jonah Leff told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday that researchers examined remnants of four missiles from North Korea recovered in Ukraine in July and August, including one that had marks indicating it was produced in 2024. Leff said: “This is the first public evidence of missiles having been produced in North Korea and then used in Ukraine within a matter of months, not years.”

